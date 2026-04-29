British travel influencer missing after Morocco hotel checkout

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A British travel influencer has gone missing in Morocco, with friends and family increasingly worried after several days without contact, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rachel Kerr, 31, from Dunblane, has been reported missing after she failed to be reached following her departure from a hotel in Agadir.

Kerr had been in Morocco on a work trip and was staying at the Caribbean Village, an all-inclusive three-star hotel near the beach. During her visit, she regularly posted social media content showing shopping trips at local markets, a manicure session, and interactions with locals. On April 13, she shared a post captioned “la marina.”

She was last seen by friends leaving the SMART Nightclub at Hotel Agador, where she had been partying into the early hours. She reportedly left the club around 5 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, and last made contact with friends and family when she checked out of the Caribbean Village hotel.

After leaving the resort, her phone was switched off and she has not been heard from since.

A friend said she had been planning to return home as she had “run out of money.”

Her cousin, Claire Hill, posted on Facebook: “My cousin Rachel Kerr, 31, is missing in Agadir, Morocco. Last known to be staying at the Caribbean Village hotel however she checked out on Saturday and we haven’t heard from her since. Her phone has been switched off. We are very concerned for her welfare and appealing for any information on her whereabouts or who she may be in contact with out there.”

Police in Scotland have been informed of her disappearance, and her family are preparing to travel to Morocco to assist in the search.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who is missing in Morocco.”

News.Az