Dubai eases property visa rules: Dubai Land Department removes minimum value for sole

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Dubai has eased requirements for a two-year real estate investor residency visa, removing the minimum property value threshold for sole owners while introducing a Dh400,000 minimum per investor for jointly owned investments, in a move aimed at widening investor access.

Under updated rules issued by the Dubai Land Department via its Cube platform, the previous Dh750,000 minimum for individual property ownership has been scrapped, provided the applicant is the sole owner of the asset, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

For jointly owned properties, authorities have set a minimum share value of Dh400,000 per investor, including cases where ownership is split equally between partners. The changes reflect Dubai’s broader push to increase regulatory flexibility, attract a wider pool of investors and enhance the emirate’s competitiveness in global real estate markets.

News.Az