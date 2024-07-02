At least 40 injured after Air Europa flight hits turbulence – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least forty people were injured after an Air Europa flight from Spain to Uruguay experienced strong turbulence and made an emergency landing in Brazil, officials said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

About 30 people were affected by the #turbulence of independence on the way to #Uruguay. pic.twitter.com/8tNHFF0dCk — News.Az (@news_az) July 2, 2024

Flight UX045 experienced heavy turbulence early Monday morning and safely landed at Natal International Airport in São Gonçalo do Amarante, the airline said. The plane requested an emergency landing around 2:32 a.m. local time, according to the airport.Thirty people received medical care at the airport, while 10 had to be transported to the hospital for further exams, the airport confirmed to ABC News Monday night.Air Europa said in an earlier statement that seven people suffered injuries of "varying degrees," and there was an "undetermined number of people with minor contusions.""Due to the nature of the turbulence and for safety reasons, it was decided to divert the flight to Natal International Airport in Brazil," the airline said.The flight had departed Madrid-Barajas and was en route to Carrasco International Airport in Montevideo, Uruguay, when the incident occurred, according to the airline. Natal was the closest airport to address the passengers' medical needs, the airline said.The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was carrying 325 passengers at the time.

News.Az