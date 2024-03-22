Gunmen kill at least 60 people, injured 100 in shooting at concert hall near Moscow

Gunmen kill at least 60 people, injured 100 in shooting at Crocus concert hall near Moscow, Russian Investigative Committee announced on Friday, News.az reports citing TASS.

"According to preliminary data, as a result of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall complex, 60 people were killed and 147 injured," Russian Investigative Committee said, after multiple gunmen burst into the building in the Moscow region, a territory adjacent to the Russian capital.

The incident took place in Krasnogorsk, the administrative center of the Moscow region, where the music band Picnic was performing in the Crocus City Hall, according to preliminary information. They were uninjured in the attack, law enforcement agencies said.

An explosion was also later reported at the venue, causing a large fire. The country's Emergency Ministry said that about a third of the building was engulfed in flames, with several helicopters working to extinguish the blaze.

