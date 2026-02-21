At least 5 dead, 20 missing after migrant boat capsizes off Crete

At least 5 dead, 20 missing after migrant boat capsizes off Crete

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five migrants have been confirmed dead and at least 20 others are still missing after a wooden boat carrying dozens of people overturned in waters south of Greece's Crete Island early Saturday, authorities said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The vessel capsized near Greece’s largest island, prompting search and rescue operations. Officials have not yet provided further details on the total number of passengers aboard or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

News.Az