Xi affirms readiness to join Kim for greater development of China-N. Korea ties

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Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that he is ready to work with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to ensure that bilateral relations continue to move forward in step with changing times and achieve further progress, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

During talks with Kim, Xi stated that he views the visit as an opportunity to strengthen top-level planning and strategic guidance for relations between Beijing and Pyongyang in the new era.

He added that both sides should work together to maintain the steady development of Beijing–Pyongyang relations and deepen coordination at the strategic level.

News.Az