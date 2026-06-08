Iran says US bears responsibility for regional escalation

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Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has said the United States bears responsibility for any escalation in the region, arguing that Israel does not act without prior coordination with Washington.

“In our region, nobody believes that the Zionist regime carries out any action without prior coordination and cooperation with the United States,” Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“We should not forget that the United States started the war against Iran to support the Zionist regime,” he added.

He further claimed that Washington is involved in coordination with Israel in both offensive and defensive matters.

“Right now, we have information that the United States is coordinating with the regime in both offensive and defensive matters. Some may argue that the Zionist regime does not listen to the United States, but the responsibility of the United States as a party to the ceasefire is clear,” he said.

“The responsibility of the United States is clear, and the consequences of any escalation will rest with the United States,” Baghaei added.

The spokesman also addressed the implications of what he described as Israeli actions for diplomatic engagement and the prospects of renewed negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

He said US statements denying prior knowledge of attacks on Lebanon indicated either Israeli deception or coordination with Washington, adding that “given past experience, the second option is more likely to be correct.”

“These events will certainly intensify suspicion. Even now, we have been exchanging messages with the United States in an atmosphere of deep mistrust,” he said.

“It is impossible to separate the actions of the regime in the region from the policies of the United States. America’s contradictions and its confusing statements have themselves caused disruption in the diplomatic process. These actions over the past 24 hours will add to this unstable situation.”

Baghaei said Iran would respond whenever its national interests and security required it.

“We will certainly act as far as necessary and as our national interests and security require. Under no circumstances will we allow the Zionist regime and the United States to repeat their acts of aggression every day and merely suffice to issuing a general statement about continuing the ceasefire.”

He added that Iran’s leadership and armed forces were prepared for any scenario.

“Diplomacy and the battlefield stand alongside each other and work to secure Iran’s interests. Wherever necessary, the Armed Forces will act, and wherever necessary, diplomats will enter the field.”

Baghaei said Iran had shown “extraordinary restraint” over the past two months despite repeated ceasefire violations, and described recent Iranian actions as “completely defensive” and consistent with the United Nations Charter.

“Our Armed Forces will demonstrate in practice how they will defend Iran’s territorial integrity,” he said.

Responding to reports alleging Israeli espionage activities against the United States, Baghaei said: “Nothing is surprising when it comes to the Zionist regime.”

He said Israel does not support any diplomatic process that could reduce tensions, and described it as a “disruptive force” in the region.

Commenting on reports that Iran had agreed to transfer enriched uranium abroad, Baghaei dismissed the claims as “media speculation”, saying diplomatic efforts were currently focused solely on ending hostilities.

He added that nuclear issues could be discussed in future talks if the current phase of diplomacy succeeds.

News.Az