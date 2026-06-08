Philippines earthquake death toll rises to 32

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A powerful offshore magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Monday, killing at least 32 people, injuring more than 200 and triggering a tsunami that sent waves of up to 1 meter into coastal areas.

The quake caused buildings to collapse, damaged key infrastructure in General Santos, and triggered landslides in several provinces, including Sarangani, where multiple fatalities were reported. Smaller tsunami waves were also recorded in Indonesia, Palau and southern Japan, News.Az reports, citing The Associated Press.

Authorities said the landslide in Sarangani province killed at least 13 villagers after it struck homes in the mountainous town of Glan. Additional deaths were reported in General Santos and surrounding provinces due to falling debris, collapsed structures and landslides.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake occurred offshore at a depth of around 33 kilometers near Mindanao, the country’s second most populous island. Disaster officials confirmed widespread damage in General Santos, a major port city and regional economic hub.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the suspension of classes and instructed disaster-response agencies to deploy immediately to affected provinces, as authorities warned of aftershocks, some reaching magnitude 6.5.

Tsunami warnings were later lifted after monitoring agencies confirmed that the threat had largely passed several hours after the quake. Waves up to 1.4 meters were recorded in some coastal areas before receding.

The Philippines, located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, is frequently affected by earthquakes, volcanic activity and tropical storms, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

News.Az