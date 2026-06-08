Florentino Perez re-elected at Real Madrid, paving way for Jose Mourinho return

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Florentino Perez has been re-elected president of Real Madrid by a clear majority, a result that could clear the way for Jose Mourinho to return as manager of the Spanish club after 13 years.

Perez secured 65 percent of the vote, defeating challenger Enrique Riquelme, with the club confirming the result on Sunday. He said the election victory would allow the club to continue its pursuit of trophies and long-term success, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The outcome has fuelled expectations that Mourinho could be appointed as Real Madrid manager as early as Monday. The Portuguese coach, 63, previously managed the club between 2010 and 2013, winning La Liga, Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup during a period of intense rivalry with Barcelona under Pep Guardiola.

Mourinho is expected to return from Benfica, with reports suggesting Real Madrid would pay a release fee of around €15 million ($17.25 million). Perez praised the prospect of welcoming back “one of the best coaches in the world” while reaffirming pride in the Santiago Bernabeu stadium and the club’s status.

Mourinho’s return would come after two consecutive trophyless seasons for Real Madrid. During his campaign, Perez also emphasised the club’s ownership model, stating that Real Madrid remains controlled by its members who elect the president.

Beaten candidate Enrique Riquelme had promised major transfer moves, including a potential bid for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, but failed to secure enough support in the election.

News.Az