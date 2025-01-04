At least 5 wounded in Washington DC shooting

At least five people were reportedly wounded after a shooting took place in Washington DC on Friday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting at about 8:18 pm (6:48 pm Indian time), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.Cops said they found a man and a woman who had been shot at the 1500 block of Harry Thomas Way in Northeast DC. They were both taken to a hospital while conscious and breathing, followed by two other men who were injured in the shooting.A fifth patient, an adult male, was also injured in this incident. Police said preliminary information showed the shooting stemmed from a dispute between known parties. The identities of the victim or the shooters have not been publicly released yet as police investigation continues.The incident took place just 500 feet from the NoMa-Gallaudet U New York Avenue Metro station. Two of the injured victims were transported to a hospital by emergency medical services, while the remaining two reportedly made their way to a medical facility independently.Police said the victims were in a stable condition and the site was cordoned off as authorities investigated the shooting. The location of the incident, near a prominent transit hub, heightened concerns for safety among local residents and commuters.The incidents come days after a spade of New Year attacks in the United States, one of which have sparked furious debates. On New Year Day, a man drove a pick-up truck and rammed into crowds gathered on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing 15 people.On the same day, a man killed himself inside a Tesla cybertruck that exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, injuring seven people. Tesla CEO Elon Musk described the incident as an act of terrorism. The suspect was an elite Army officer Matthew Livelsberger, 37.

