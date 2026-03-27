Strong earthquake strikes New Guinea

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck offshore near New Guinea on Friday.

The tremor’s epicentre was located about 174 kilometres northwest of Jayapura, Indonesia, and occurred at a depth of 63 kilometres beneath the Earth’s surface, News.Az reports, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

New Guinea, the world’s second-largest island shared by Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, sits on a highly active seismic zone, where earthquakes are relatively common.

Authorities have not reported any casualties or structural damage so far. No tsunami warning was issued following the quake.

Officials continue to monitor the situation for any potential aftershocks or further seismic activity in the region.

News.Az