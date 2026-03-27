Vietnam airlines cut flights as fuel prices surge

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Airlines in Vietnam are reducing domestic and international flights starting in April as rising jet fuel prices put pressure on the aviation sector.

Vietnam Airlines will suspend seven domestic routes from April 1 and may cut total flight volumes by 10% to 20% if fuel prices climb to between $160 and $200 per barrel, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Domestic routes are expected to be hit hardest, with flight reductions of 12% to 26%, while international routes could see cuts ranging from 4% to 18%.

Budget carriers are also scaling back. Pacific Airlines plans to reduce capacity by 8% to 30%, mainly by cutting off-peak flights. Meanwhile, VietJet Air will lower capacity by 18%, focusing primarily on domestic services.

The cuts highlight the growing impact of rising energy costs on global aviation, as airlines adjust operations to manage increasing expenses.

News.Az