Thai ship hit in Hormuz reportedly runs aground in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Thai-flagged cargo vessel, Mayuree Naree, has reportedly run aground near Qeshm Island after previously coming under attack in the Strait of Hormuz.

The ship was attacked on March 11 and later abandoned by its crew, with three mariners still missing. The vessel ran aground near the village of Ramchah, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The agencies, which are considered close to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, did not provide further details on the ship’s condition.

The incident adds to growing concerns over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route.

News.Az