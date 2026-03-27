Sri Lanka fears new crisis as Iran war hits fuel
Sri Lanka is facing growing fears of another economic crisis as the war involving Iran disrupts key energy supply routes.
The island nation imports around 60% of its energy, much of it shipped through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical passage now largely halted due to the conflict, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
With fuel reserves covering less than a month, authorities have reintroduced a QR-based rationing system, similar to measures used during the country’s 2022 economic crisis.
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Under the weekly limits, motorbikes receive 8 litres of petrol, tuk-tuks 20 litres, cars 25 litres, buses 100 litres of diesel, and lorries 200 litres.
At the same time, fuel prices have surged, with the government increasing costs by 33% since the war began, adding further pressure on households and businesses.
The developments highlight Sri Lanka’s vulnerability to global energy shocks and raise concerns about renewed economic instability.
By Aysel Mammadzada