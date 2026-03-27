Sri Lanka fears new crisis as Iran war hits fuel

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Sri Lanka is facing growing fears of another economic crisis as the war involving Iran disrupts key energy supply routes.

The island nation imports around 60% of its energy, much of it shipped through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical passage now largely halted due to the conflict, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

With fuel reserves covering less than a month, authorities have reintroduced a QR-based rationing system, similar to measures used during the country’s 2022 economic crisis.

Under the weekly limits, motorbikes receive 8 litres of petrol, tuk-tuks 20 litres, cars 25 litres, buses 100 litres of diesel, and lorries 200 litres.

At the same time, fuel prices have surged, with the government increasing costs by 33% since the war began, adding further pressure on households and businesses.

The developments highlight Sri Lanka’s vulnerability to global energy shocks and raise concerns about renewed economic instability.

News.Az