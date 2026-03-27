Canada sanctions 100 Russian shadow fleet vessels

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Canada has imposed new sanctions on Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, adding 100 oil tankers to its blacklist, Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced.

The measures aim to disrupt Russia’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine by targeting vessels used to transport oil and goods despite existing restrictions. Canada has now sanctioned more than 600 vessels linked to Russian operations, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

“Canada remains unwavering in its commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty,” Anand said, adding that Ottawa will continue to increase pressure alongside allies until Russia ends the war.

Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the move, calling it an “important and timely step” in countering Russian aggression.

Other countries are also stepping up efforts. The United Kingdom recently authorized authorities to board suspected shadow fleet vessels, while France has carried out multiple interceptions in its waters.

The new sanctions follow a previous Canadian package introduced on February 24, marking the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

News.Az