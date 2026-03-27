LNG flows to Taiwan continue as price caps planned

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taiwan continues to receive liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments despite growing concerns over a potential energy crisis, with authorities now planning price controls to stabilize the market.

Although Taiwan has a limited 11-day LNG reserve, open-source intelligence indicates that deliveries have continued throughout the conflict. According to geospatial firm IngeniSpace, 23 LNG shipments have arrived since March 1, helping maintain supply, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

LNG accounts for about half of Taiwan’s energy mix, with roughly 30% previously sourced from Qatar. Disruptions to those exports have forced Taiwan to diversify its supply sources.

To ease pressure on households, the government announced it will introduce price controls on natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas starting in April.

Officials say the measures aim to protect consumers and maintain energy stability as global supply chains remain under strain.

News.Az