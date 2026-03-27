Israel orders civilians to leave village in south Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel military has issued an urgent evacuation warning to residents of Sajd in southern Lebanon, saying it will “act against it forcefully.”

Residents have been instructed to leave immediately and move north of the Zahrani River, a key boundary located about 50 km from the Israeli border, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The warning is part of broader instructions from Israeli forces urging all civilians in southern Lebanon to relocate north of the river amid escalating military operations.

The situation remains tense as cross-border fighting continues to raise fears of further escalation in the region.

News.Az