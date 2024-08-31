At least 6 dead as Typhoon Shanshan causes widespread Japan disruption

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan has canceled trains and flights as one of the most powerful typhoons in decades, Typhoon Shanshan, brings severe weather to affected cities.

At least six people have been killed and more than 100 injured after Typhoon Shanshan made landfall in the south-western Japan on Thursday, News.Az reports citing BBC.Now downgraded to a tropical storm, Shanshan is still packing winds of 90km/h (56mph).Thousands of people remain without power.The highest level-five order was issued to millions of residents in the southern island of Kyushu as the storm approached on Thursday, with winds of up to 252 km/h.After making landfall, the typhoon weakened to a severe tropical storm, but it is still pummelling its way north-east. Up to 300mm (12in) of rainfall is expected in places in the next 24 hours.Residents of the affected areas have been warned of landslides, flooding and large-scale damage.A trail of destruction is visible across Shanshan's path, with many buildings damaged by flying debris, trees uprooted and cars overturned or buried under floods.Heavy rain was falling in Gifu and Mie prefectures on Saturday, as the Japan Meteorological Agency urged people "to remain vigilant for landslides, flooding and overflowing rivers".

