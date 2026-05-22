Mercedes to launch urban self-driving system in Germany

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Mercedes-Benz is set to bring its advanced urban point-to-point autonomous driving system to its home turf, announcing a official rollout in Germany starting late this year. The European debut follows successful initial market introductions of the technology across China and the United States.

The sophisticated software, known as MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO, operates as an SAE Level 2++ urban point-to-point driving aid. The system offers intelligent cooperative steering and seamless, continuous route guidance navigating both tightly packed city streets and expansive highways, requiring only light driver supervision rather than full human control, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Chief Technology Officer Joerg Burzer detailed the timeline on LinkedIn, noting that the rollout will initially launch in select German cities by the end of 2026. Following this regional phase, Mercedes-Benz plans to scale the technology for a full nationwide expansion in early 2027.

Government Collaboration: To solidify the roadmap for the domestic rollout, Burzer met directly with German Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder on Friday to discuss regulatory alignment and structural deployment.

The automotive giant has heavily prioritized its software stack and vehicle intelligence recently, leaning into high-profile partnerships with tech leaders like Nvidia to power its next-generation mobility platforms. Recent live public testing showcased the system navigating the complex urban traffic of Sindelfingen before seamlessly transitioning onto the A81 autobahn, drawing praise for its highly natural, human-like driving behavior.

News.Az