At least one dead in Las Vegas shooting

A deadly shooting unfolded late Sunday night at the Bellagio fountains on the Las Vegas Strip, where a man opened fire in a crowded area, killing at least one person.

The incident was partially captured on a livestream by a YouTuber known as Finny Da Legend, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. PT on Sunday while a YouTuber known as Finny Da Legend was livestreaming his walk along the Las Vegas Strip, accompanied by a woman.

While streaming at the Bellagio fountains, another man — believed to be fellow YouTuber SinCity-MannyWise, or Sin City Family — walked past them in the background, not appearing to notice them.

Seconds later, the man reappeared in the camera’s view while being confronted by the woman. He then pulled out a pistol and began firing at someone off-screen, in Finny’s direction.

At least seven gunshots were heard as people ran for cover. At the same time, the woman grabbed the camera and appeared to fall to the ground, though it’s unclear if she was shot.

The livestream was turned off by a police officer a few minutes later.

“We are responding to a shooting in the 3600 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a brief statement. “The shooting did not occur inside a casino. Please avoid the area.”

Police have yet to release information about the number of victims but said the homicide bureau was taking over the investigation, indicating that at least one person had been killed. There’s no word yet on any arrests.

