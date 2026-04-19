Odisha police recover and return 114 stolen mobile phones to rightful owners

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In a significant success for local law enforcement, the Odisha Police have successfully recovered 114 stolen or lost mobile phones and returned them to their original owners.



The recovery operation, conducted by the Bhadrak district police, is part of a broader initiative to tackle petty crime and utilize advanced digital tracking to reunite citizens with their valuable personal belongings, News.Az reports, citing Odisha TV.

The devices were traced using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal alongside traditional investigative techniques. Many of the recovered phones had been missing for months, having been lost in public places or snatched during various incidents across the district.

During a formal ceremony held at the district police headquarters, emotional residents expressed their gratitude as officers handed back the devices, many of which contained irreplaceable personal data and photos.

Superintendent of Police Varun Guntupalli highlighted that the recovery was made possible through the persistent efforts of a dedicated technical team. He emphasized that the police are not only focused on major crimes but also on the "small losses" that significantly impact the daily lives of the public. The department used the event to encourage citizens to promptly report lost mobiles through the official portals to increase the chances of a successful recovery.

Beyond the return of the property, the police also arrested several individuals linked to the theft and illegal resale of these devices. This crackdown serves as a warning to organized gangs operating in the region that digital surveillance is making it increasingly difficult to offload stolen electronics. The initiative has been widely praised by the local community as a transparent and effective display of "people-friendly" policing.

As the program continues, authorities in Odisha plan to conduct similar distribution drives in other districts. By leveraging technology and maintaining a focus on community service, the force aims to build greater public trust while deterring the cycle of mobile-related crimes that often plague urban and rural areas alike.

News.Az