India and Russia operationalize major pact to share military bases and troops

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India and Russia have officially implemented a significant defense agreement that allows for the reciprocal exchange of logistics and the stationing of military personnel.

Known as the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS), the pact authorized both nations to simultaneously station up to 3,000 troops, five warships, and ten military aircraft in each other’s territory, News.Az reports, citing ND TV.

While the agreement was signed in early 2025, it recently came into full force following official ratification, marking a new chapter in the long-standing strategic partnership between New Delhi and Moscow.

The agreement provides a formal framework for both militaries to access each other's bases, ports, and airfields for essential services such as refueling, repairs, and maintenance. For India, this provides strategic access to Russian naval and air bases, including those in the increasingly important Arctic region and the Far East. In return, Russia gains broader access to Indian facilities in the Indo-Pacific. The pact is designed to enhance interoperability and simplify the logistics of joint military exercises, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief missions.

Under the terms of the deal, the presence of military formations is strictly regulated to ensure transparency. Deployments are intended for training, coordinated missions, and technical support for military equipment—much of which in the Indian inventory remains of Russian origin. Logistics services, ranging from medical care and accommodation to aviation fuel and technical supplies, will be provided on a reimbursable or pre-agreed basis, eliminating the need for complex, one-off negotiations for every port call or aircraft landing.

Geopolitically, the operationalization of RELOS is seen as a move by India to balance its defense relationships. While India has similar logistics agreements with Western partners like the United States, France, and Japan, this pact ensures that its "special and privileged" partnership with Russia remains robust. By securing access to Russian facilities, India expands its operational reach across Eurasia and the Arctic, areas of growing economic and security interest.

The agreement is initially valid for five years and includes a provision for automatic extensions. As global power dynamics shift, this formalization of logistics support signals a deepening of trust and a commitment to long-term military cooperation between the two nations, ensuring their forces can operate more effectively across a wider geographic theater.

News.Az