At least seven people were killed and 71 others wounded after Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) shelled a besieged city

Sudanese residents gather to receive free meals in El-Fasher, a city besieged by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for more than a year, in Darfur region, on August 11, 2025. © AFP photo

Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched their fiercest assault yet on El-Fasher, the last major city in Darfur still held by the Sudanese army, according to a medical source on Sunday.



The attack killed seven people and wounded 71 others, while the besieged city continues to suffer from extreme shortages of food and water that have persisted for over a year, News.Az reports citing the France24.

Shelling by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El-Fasher killed at least seven people and injured 71 others, a medical source said Sunday, as the paramilitary launched its most intense offensive yet on the besieged city.

El-Fasher, the last major city in the vast western Darfur region still under army control, has become the most violent front line in the war between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023.

In recent weeks, paramilitary forces have escalated their long-running siege, launching fierce artillery barrages and ground incursions into densely populated neighbourhoods, the city’s airport and the famine-hit Abu Shouk displacement camp.

The few hospitals still operational have been repeatedly bombarded and the local police headquarters captured by the RSF.

The medical source, who requested anonymity for safety reasons, said the true toll from Saturday’s attack was “likely higher”, as many injured had been unable to reach the hospital due to the intensity of the RSF’s strikes.

Among the wounded, mostly suffering from shrapnel injuries, 22 were reported to be in a critical condition, according to the source, who was reached via satellite internet to bypass a communications blackout.

Local activists said the attack struck several neighbourhoods in the city’s west near the airport, which RSF forces have sought to capture.

