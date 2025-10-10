At least three dead after powerful earthquake strikes Philippines

A strong 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Davao Oriental province in the southern Philippines early Monday, leaving at least three people dead and causing extensive damage to homes, buildings, and infrastructure, officials confirmed.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake occurred at 9:43 a.m. local time (0143 GMT) at a depth of 23 km, approximately 43 km northeast of the municipality of Manay, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In Davao City, police reported that an 80-year-old man was killed when a concrete wall collapsed on him during the tremor.

The Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office confirmed the fatality and said that 347 people were treated for fainting or minor injuries.

"All patients have received proper medical attention and are now in stable condition," the agency said on social media on Friday afternoon.

Davao Oriental Representative Cheeno Almario reported two additional deaths in the province.

Office of Civil Defense Assistant Secretary Rafael Alejandro said the agency is validating a report about the death of one person due to fallen debris. Details about the victim were not immediately available, and it remains unclear whether the individual is among the three reported deaths.

Social media users shared their experiences, describing the tremor as sudden and violent, causing widespread panic.

The Mindanao Sentinel posted a video on social media, showing extensive damage to several buildings at a high school.

Local news outlet reported that the streets of Davao City on Friday afternoon were almost empty, as many public transport vehicles stopped plying their routes after the local government ordered the suspension of work and classes to facilitate a rapid assessment of all structures.

The suspension stranded many students, prompting police to deploy mobile patrol units to transport commuters home at no cost.

Phivolcs said the earthquake was felt across parts of southern and central Philippines. Due to its offshore epicenter, a tsunami warning was briefly issued for some coastal areas. The alert was lifted after further evaluation showed no significant threat of coastal inundation.

The latest earthquake comes just 10 days after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Cebu province in the central Philippines on Sept. 30, killing 74 people and injuring 559.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."

News.Az