Former Shaolin Temple abbot prosecuted

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The Xinxiang Municipal People's Procuratorate in central China's Henan Province announced on Friday that it has filed public charges against Shi Yongxin, former abbot of the renowned Shaolin Temple, according to sources at the procuratorate, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Shi, whose birth name is Liu Yingcheng, is suspected of crimes including duty encroachment, embezzlement of funds, acceptance of bribes as a non-state functionary, and offering bribes.

News.Az