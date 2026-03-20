U.S. C-RAM shoots down kamikaze drone near Baghdad - VIDEO

U.S. C-RAM shoots down kamikaze drone near Baghdad - VIDEO

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A U.S. Counter Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar system has intercepted a kamikaze drone near Baghdad during a nighttime engagement, according to newly released footage.

The video shows the C RAM system deploying rapid fire 20mm tracer rounds to successfully destroy the incoming aerial threat before impact, News.az reports.

The interception highlights ongoing security risks in the region and the continued use of defensive systems to protect military installations from drone attacks.

No casualties or damage were reported following the incident.

News.Az