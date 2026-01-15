At least two dead after another crane collapses in Thailand - VIDEO

At least two people were killed after a construction crane collapsed onto a highway in Thailand, just a day after another crane accident elsewhere in the country left 32 people dead.

The crane was part of an expressway project in Samut Sakhon, a suburb of Bangkok, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Footage captured the moment the crane toppled onto the highway, crushing several vehicles and leaving a cloud of dust and debris in its path.

The previous day’s crane collapse occurred in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, where a crane fell onto a moving train, injuring more than 60 people.

Both construction projects are managed by Italian-Thai Development, one of Thailand’s largest construction companies.

These incidents highlight the persistent dangers of construction work in Southeast Asia, where weak enforcement of safety standards and regulations has contributed to a high number of deadly accidents.

Around 150 people have been killed over the past seven years in numerous accidents on a road improvement project from Bangkok to the south of the country.

The expressway where Thursday's collapse happened had been nicknamed "Death Road" due to several accidents there in recent years, news agency AFP reported.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he would address "negligence" in construction after Wednesday's accident.

The State Railway of Thailand has also said it is suing the Italian-Thai Development company.

The company is also responsible for the construction of a Bangkok skyscraper that collapsed last March during an earthquake, when no other buildings in the city fell.

