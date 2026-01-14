At least 22 dead after crane falls on train in Thailand

At least 22 dead after crane falls on train in Thailand

A devastating crash involving an express train in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, caused by a falling construction crane, has claimed 22 lives and left 55 others injured.

Rescue teams are working to free remaining passengers still trapped in the wreckage, while authorities investigate the cause of the crane’s fall, News.Az reports, citing Thai media.

Officials from the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and the Department of Rail Transport were dispatched to Ban Thanon Kot village in Si Khiew district to examine the incident.

The crane, part of an elevated high-speed railway project, fell onto the tracks.

The accident occurred around 9:45 AM when the Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani special express train collided with the construction crane blocking its path. Traveling at high speed, the train derailed upon impact.

News.Az