Yandex metrika counter

At least two dead as tornadoes rip through US South, Midwest

  • World
  • Share
At least two dead as tornadoes rip through US South, Midwest
Photo: AP

Severe storms tore through the US South and Midwest on Wednesday, spawning tornadoes that killed at least two people and caused widespread damage.

Dozens of tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Wednesday in parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Mississippi as storms hit those and other states in the evening. Numerous possible twisters were reported in the South overnight, particularly in Tennessee and Kentucky, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

Forecasters attributed the violent weather to daytime heating combining with an unstable atmosphere, strong wind shear and abundant moisture streaming into the nation's midsection from the Gulf.

Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri Highway Patrol said at least one person was killed in southeast Missouri, CBS Cape Girardeau affiliate KFVS-TV reported, while part of a warehouse collapsed in a suburb of Indianapolis, temporarily trapping at least one person inside. In northeast Arkansas, a rare tornado emergency was issued as debris flew thousands of feet in the air.

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed to CBS News that the state had two weather-related fatalities, one in McNairy County, outside Memphis, and the other in Obion County, in extreme northwest Tennessee.

The coming days were also forecast to bring the risk of potentially deadly flash flooding to the South and Midwest as severe thunderstorms blowing eastward become supercharged. The potent storm system will bring "significant, life-threatening flash flooding" each day through Saturday, the National Weather Service said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      