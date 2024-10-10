At least two reported dead as Hurricane Milton slams into Florida

Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm near Siesta Key in the US State of Florida on Wednesday night, resulting in at least two fatalities.

The confirmed deaths occurred in St. Lucie County, News.Az reports, citing NBC TV channel. The hurricane is expected to bring damaging winds and heavy rainfall to central Florida, with adverse weather conditions likely continuing until Thursday morning local time.Moreover, extremely dangerous Hurricane Milton left 1.6 million without power in Florida.Milton triggered tornadoes before its arrival, with unconfirmed reports of multiple fatalities after one twister struck a senior living community on Florida's east coast.President Joe Biden was briefed on the "initial impacts" of Milton, the White House said, as responses from Democrats and Republicans are likely to be closely scrutinized with just four weeks until the tightly-contested US presidential election.Extreme winds of up to 105 miles (165 kilometers) per hour were recorded on Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.Tidal surges were expected to inundate western Florida's heavily populated and low-lying Gulf Coast.Milton is later expected to rip through inland areas towards the Atlantic Ocean, with tourist hub Orlando -- home to Disney World, which has closed for the storm -- in its path.

