Extremely dangerous Hurricane Milton leaves 1.6 million without Power in Florida -VIDEO

More than 1.6 million homes and businesses lost power Wednesday night as Hurricane Milton, feared to be a historically damaging storm, made landfall in Florida.

#HurricaneMilton hits the coast of #FloridaFlooding.



This was reported by the US National Hurricane Center. @NWSNHC



According to the center, the hurricane hit the west coast of the US state of Florida in the #SiestaKey area. The maximum wind speed reaches 57 m/s. pic.twitter.com/adIFv3VXki