Attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran under investigation: Foreign Ministry

An armed attack was carried out on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27 at about 8:30, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement, News.Az reports.

An individual with a Kalashnikov rifle attacked the security post and killed the head of security. Two embassy guards were also wounded while preventing the attack. Their condition is satisfactory.

This treacherous attack is currently under investigation, the ministry noted.

Further information about the incident will be provided.

News.Az