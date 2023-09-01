Attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Lebanon ‘another manifestation of Armenian vandalism’: Political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yesterday’s attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Lebanon is another manifestation of Armenian vandalism, political scientist Zaur Mammadov told News.Az.

On Thursday, about 50 people of Armenian origin, who were holding a rally outside the building of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Lebanon, damaged the fence around the administrative building and threw bottles of paint and explosives into the building.

The political scientist noted that the savage crowd who attacked the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Lebanon were probably members of a terrorist organization. “By looking back at the last two centuries, one can see that the largest terrorist organizations worldwide were created by Armenia,” he said.

According to the political scientist, the Lebanese government should take serious steps to thoroughly probe the attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy.

“The footage of the attack clearly shows there was not a single policeman who stopped the riotous crowd. How can this be? I hope such incidents will not recur. However, we are well aware of the strong Armenian influence in Lebanon,” Mammadov added.

News.Az