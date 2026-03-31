Attack on Iran’s Mahallat kills 11 - PHOTO

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An overnight attack on the Iranian city of Mahallat in Markazi province has killed 11 people and injured 15 others.

Three residential units in the city were directly struck by projectiles, causing heavy damage and trapping residents inside the affected buildings, the report said, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s ISNA news agency.

Emergency teams were deployed to the scene, where rescue operations and damage assessments continued into the morning.

The incident comes amid a wider escalation, as reports indicate that US-Israeli strikes have also hit targets in Tehran and central Isfahan in recent hours. The full scale of the coordinated attacks remains unclear.

Authorities have not yet released further details on the type of projectiles used or potential military targets in the area.

Investigations are ongoing.

News.Az