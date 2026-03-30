AU chief congratulates Congo president on re election win

In an official statement, the AU said Youssouf acknowledged the final results of the presidential election as confirmed by the Constitutional Court and extended formal congratulations to Sassou Nguesso on securing another term in office, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Call for unity and democratic consolidation

The AU chairperson also commended the Congolese people for the conduct of the election, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and stability.

He urged all political stakeholders to continue efforts toward strengthening national cohesion, democratic governance and long term stability in the country.

The statement highlighted the need for inclusive political processes and cooperation among institutions to support democratic development.

AU pledges continued support

Youssouf reaffirmed the African Union’s commitment to supporting both the government and the people of the Republic of the Congo in advancing development goals and reinforcing democratic institutions.

The organization signaled its readiness to assist in efforts aimed at consolidating peace and promoting sustainable growth.

Landslide victory in contested election

Sassou Nguesso, who ran under the Presidential Majority coalition comprising nearly 20 political parties, faced six other candidates in the election.

According to provisional results announced earlier by Interior Minister Raymond Zephirin Mboulou, the incumbent secured more than 94% of the vote.

The outcome reinforces his long standing leadership in the country, though the broader political context and future governance priorities are expected to remain under close regional and international attention.