Aussie boxer stuns in G-string at Anthony Mundine son's debut

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Australian boxer Tai Tuivasa made a striking appearance at the professional boxing debut of Rahim Mundine, the son of sporting legend Anthony Mundine.

During the event held in Sydney, Tuivasa captured significant attention by appearing in the ring wearing only a G-string, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

The bold fashion choice occurred as he supported his friend and fellow athlete during the high-profile fight night.

Rahim Mundine successfully followed in his father's footsteps by securing a victory in his opening professional bout. While the focus of the evening was intended to be on the younger Mundine’s transition into boxing, Tuivasa's unconventional attire and lighthearted antics became a major talking point among spectators and on social media. The incident added an unexpected viral moment to an event that marked a new chapter for one of Australia's most famous sporting families.

News.Az