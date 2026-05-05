Chelsea court former Barcelona manager Xavi for vacant role

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Chelsea have reportedly approached former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez to discuss the possibility of him taking over as the club's new head coach.

The London club is searching for a permanent successor to lead the team following a period of managerial instability, News.Az reports, citing Sports View.

Xavi, who recently departed Barcelona after a tenure that included a La Liga title, is viewed as a primary candidate due to his tactical philosophy and experience at the highest level of European football.

Negotiations are understood to be in the early stages as Chelsea's leadership evaluates various options to stabilize the squad. Xavi's potential appointment reflects the club's ambition to implement a long-term project based on a distinct playing style. While other names have been linked to the vacancy, the interest in Xavi highlights Chelsea's focus on securing a high-profile manager with a proven track record of developing talent and competing for major trophies.

News.Az