Australia announces another package of anti-Russia sanctions

The Australian authorities have announced imposing of another package of sanctions against Russian enterprises that are allegedly involved in military and technical cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, according to a statement by Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

"Australia is imposing targeted financial sanctions, in coordination with international partners, on six entities associated with North Korea’s supply of arms and related materiel to Russia. Australia condemns, in the strongest possible terms, North Korea’s illegal export and Russia’s procurement and use of North Korean ballistic missiles," the statement reads."Deepening North Korea-Russia cooperation is providing technical and military insights to North Korea, with grave security implications for Europe, the Korean Peninsula and across the Indo-Pacific region," the minister said, adding that Australia will continue to work with its allies and partners to "address the security threat posed by North Korea."A representative of the Department of Home Affairs of Australia told TASS that among the blacklisted companies are Vostochnaya Stevedoring Co LLC (part of Global Ports), Marine Trans Shipping LLC, M Leasing LLC and Sovfracht JSC.

News.Az