Australia grants 40-year extension to controversial gas plant

Australia has approved a 40-year extension for the North West Shelf, one of its largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, sparking criticism from Pacific Island nations concerned about escalating climate impacts.

The North West Shelf is a sprawling industrial complex of offshore rigs and processing factories pumping out more than 10 million tonnes of liquified gas and petroleum each year, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Run by resources giant Woodside, it is one of the world's largest producers of liquified natural gas -- and one of Australia's biggest polluters.

Originally slated to close in five years' time, Environment Minister Murray Watt on Wednesday approved an extension to keep it running until 2070.

In a statement, Watt said he approved the extension "subject to strict conditions" designed to limit the impact of emissions.

Neighbouring Pacific islands, already seeing their coastlines eaten away by rising seas, had urged Australia to shut down the plant.

"Pacific leaders have made it clear -- there is no future for our nations if fossil fuel expansion continues," said Tuvalu Climate Change Minister Maina Talia.

"The North West Shelf extension would lock in emissions until 2070, threatening our survival and violating the spirit of the Pacific-Australia climate partnership," he said ahead of this week's decision.

Australia insists that extending the plant -- which each year emits millions of tonnes of greenhouse gas -- does not tarnish a pledge to reach net zero by 2050.

But it poses an awkward diplomatic problem as Australia seeks to host next year's UN climate conference alongside Pacific island nations.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said liquified natural gas -- a fossil fuel -- would bridge the gap while more renewables were plugged into Australia's power grid.

"You can't have renewables unless you have firming capacity. It's as simple as that," he said this week.

"You don't change a transition through warm thoughts."

The Woodside plant straddles Western Australia's Burrup Peninsula, a region home to some of the country's best-preserved Aboriginal rock art.

