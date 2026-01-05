Australia hits fourth-warmest year on record in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia experienced its fourth-warmest year on record in 2025, with every month’s average temperature exceeding long-term averages, according to official data released on Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) annual climate summary revealed that the national average temperature in 2025 was 1.23°C above the 1961–1990 average, marking it as the fourth-warmest year in the country’s recorded history, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The report also noted that the national average maximum temperature in 2025 was 1.48°C above the 1961–1990 average, tying it for the fourth-warmest on record.

Every month in 2025 recorded above-average temperatures, with January, February, March, and October ranking among the five warmest on record for those respective months.

The BoM emphasized that the warming trend in Australia aligns with broader global climate patterns. Australia’s warmest year remains 2019, when the annual average temperature was 1.51°C above the 1961–1990 average.

In terms of rainfall, the national average annual total in 2025 was 7.8 percent higher than the 1961–1990 average.

