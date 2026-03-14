Trump rejects efforts to launch Iran war ceasefire talks

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US President Donald Trump’s administration has rebuffed efforts by Middle Eastern allies to start diplomatic negotiations aimed at ending the US-Israel war, Reuters has cited three sources familiar with the efforts as saying.

Iran, for its part, has rejected the possibility of any ceasefire until US and Israeli strikes end, two senior Iranian sources told the news agency, adding that several countries had been trying to mediate an end to the conflict, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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A senior White House official confirmed Trump has rebuffed efforts to start ceasefire talks and is focused on pressing ahead with the war to further weaken Tehran’s military capabilities, according to Reuters.

“He’s not interested in that right now, and we’re going to continue with the mission unabated. Maybe there’s a day, but not right now,” the official was quoted as saying said.

“President Trump said new potential leadership in Iran has indicated they want to talk and eventually will talk. For now, Operation Epic Fury continues unabated,” a second senior White House official told Reuters.

A third source reportedly said Iran’s top security official, Ali Larijani, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had also sought to use Oman as a conduit for ceasefire discussions that would have involved US Vice President JD Vance. However, those discussions have not materialised.

News.Az