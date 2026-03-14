Iran's senior army commander killed in Israeli attack
Photo: CNN
Iran’s army says that Brigadier General Abdullah Jalali Nasab was killed in an Israeli attack.
Nasab “was martyred while defending the country following an attack by the Zionist entity”, it said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.
Iran has confirmed the deaths of several high-ranking military commanders since the start of the war, including:
- Abdolrahim Mousavi: chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces
- Aziz Nasirzadeh: defence minister and deputy chief of staff of the armed forces
- Mohammad Pakpour: commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
By Faig Mahmudov