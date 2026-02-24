Australia initiates anti-Semitism inquiry post-Bondi Beach attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia's Royal Commission on Anti-Semitism and Social Cohesion, established following the Bondi Beach attack in December, commenced its official hearings on Tuesday.

High Court Justice Virginia Bell leads the Commission and will investigate events leading up to the attack. It will look at the prevalence and drivers of anti-Semitism and make recommendations to the government, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at first resisted having a federal inquiry, but later relented after public outcry.

At the outset of Tuesday's hearing, Bell said the criminal case takes precedence.

"This commission must do its work without risking any prejudice to that criminal proceeding," she said. Bell said she would meet with families of those killed in the attack later this week in less formal surroundings to explain the scope of the Commission.

The shootings at Bondi Beach in Sydney, which killed 15 people and injured 40, happened at a Hanukkah event on Dec. 14. Two gunmen -- a father and son -- carried out the attack. The father, Sajid Akram, 50, was killed on the scene, and the son, Naveed Akram, 24, is awaiting trial.

Akram appeared in court last week via video-link from Goulburn supermax prison and faces 59 charges in the attack, including 15 counts of murder and one of carrying out a terror attack.

Because of the criminal case the Royal Commission must avoid publicly discussing matters that could prejudice court proceedings, which means some of the hearings will be closed to the public.

She has been tasked with delivering a report in less than a year, and she regards "the delivery of my report on or before the first anniversary as a matter of critical importance," she said.

Bell said the Commission will use the definition of anti-Semitism of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, which is a "certain perception of Jews which may be expressed as a hatred towards Jews." She added that it included anti-Semitism toward Jewish or non-Jewish people and their property, and toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.

"Criticism of the policies that may be pursued by the government of Israel from time to time is not, of itself, anti-Semitic," Bell said.

"Nonetheless, against the background of the massacre of innocent people who appear to have been targeted simply because they were Jewish, I trust everyone will appreciate why the focus of this commission will be on tackling anti-Semitism as a starting point in strengthening our bonds of social cohesion."

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns told reporters that it's the "NSW government's responsibility to not just listen to the evidence and understand the inquiry, but continue to take action."

News.Az