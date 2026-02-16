Bondi Beach terror accused makes first court appearance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Naveed Akram, the man accused of carrying out the deadly Bondi Beach terror attack, appeared in a Sydney court on Monday after being formally charged with 59 offenses linked to the fatal mass shooting.

The 24-year-old attended the hearing via videolink from a supermax prison, where he has been held since being released from hospital following the Dec. 14, 2025 attack, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Akram faces 59 charges, including 15 counts of murder and one count of committing a terrorist act, in connection with the incident.

Authorities allege that Akram and his father, Sajid Akram, who was shot and killed by police at the scene, opened fire on a Jewish celebration at the well-known eastern Sydney beach. According to investigators, the pair used rifles and shotguns in the assault, killing 15 people and injuring dozens of others.

Court documents released in December 2025 state that police uncovered evidence suggesting the two suspects had undertaken firearms training at a rural property prior to the attack.

Local media reported that Akram remained largely silent during Monday’s administrative hearing and spoke only when directly addressed by the presiding magistrate.

Outside the courtroom, his lawyer, Ben Archbold, told reporters it was too early to determine what plea his client would enter.

The matter is scheduled to return to court in April.

News.Az