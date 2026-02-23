Australia Islamic school probed after director shares Hamas video

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of Australia's largest Islamic schools is under investigation after its director, Faraz Nomani, posted a video featuring armed Hamas terrorists, accompanied by an Arabic prayer for victory.

On Monday, Sky News reported that Nomani, a prominent pro-Palestine activist with links to Hizb ut-Tahrir, had resigned from the board of Sydney's Malek Fahd Islamic School after the outlet uncovered the disturbing video, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The NSW Education Standards Authority then initiated an investigation, and there have also been calls for the federal Education Minister to step in, given the school is predominantly funded by the federal government.

Nomani shared the video of Hamas on his public Instagram account on February 15 with the caption “Ameen. Ameen. Ameen”.

The prayer in the video asks Allah to give victory to the fighters, “make them catch the neck of their enemies... make their shots hit the targets..." and consider those who died a "martyr".

