IDF briefs Netanyahu on Hamas rebuilding in Gaza

The Israeli military recently presented a report to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlining how the Hamas terror group is gaining strength in the Gaza Strip and rebuilding its capabilities since the ceasefire that took effect in October.

The network cites the three-page report as saying that “approximately three months after the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, it is evident that Hamas, despite the difficulties, continues to deepen its governance, looking ahead to the next phase of the agreement. An increase can be identified across all indicators of Hamas’s governance,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The document appears to refer to the second phase of the ceasefire, which is currently underway and which aims to set up longer-term frameworks for governance and security in the Strip. Hamas is meant to disarm in phase two, though the terror group has rejected that demand and there is widespread skepticism in Israel that it will do so.

"Hamas is taking steps on the ground intended to preserve its influence and grip on the Gaza Strip from below. This is being done by integrating its operatives into government ministries and the security mechanisms,” Channel 13 cites the document as saying.

“Looking ahead: In the absence of Hamas’s disarmament, and under the auspices of the technocratic committee, Hamas will, in our assessment, succeed in maintaining influence and control in the Gaza Strip,” the document adds, according to Channel 13.

