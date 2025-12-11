Australia issues alert as Perth bushfire spreads

Residents in parts of Kenwick, Wattle Grove, Maddington, and Beckenham have been ordered to leave as the fire advances, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

The warning area is bounded by Welshpool Road East, Tonkin Highway, Kenwick Road, Brixton Street and Roe Highway, and includes part of the Kenwick Wetlands Nature Reserve.

The bushfire is moving in an easterly direction and the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) says homes on Bickley Road are under threat.

The temperature in Perth had reached 30 degrees Celsius by midday today, with a high fire danger forecast.

The fire was first reported at 12.12pm.

Aerial support has been sent to the fire.

The ABC understands Rehoboth Christian College is being evacuated, with the fire burning in the adjacent Kenwick Wetlands.

The fire is impacting traffic on Roe Highway and Tonkin Highway.