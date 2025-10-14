Australia launches campaign promoting teen social media ban as ‘for the good of our kids’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia has unveiled a new multimillion-dollar advertising campaign framing its world-first social media ban for teenagers as a move made “for the good of our kids,” ahead of the law’s implementation in December.

The A$14 million ($9.05 million) campaign, titled “For The Good Of”, will run across television, billboards, and—ironically—social media platforms, Communications Minister Anika Wells announced on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“It’s called For The Good Of, and it means for the good of our kids. We’re doing this, ultimately, for the wellbeing of young people in Australia,” Wells said. The campaign encourages parents to begin discussions with their children about the upcoming restrictions.

A 45-second video features children engrossed in their phones while a voiceover repeats, “For the good of Kirsty, for the good of Lucy and Anya, for the good of Sam, for the good of Holly, for the good of Noah, for the good of their wellbeing.” It concludes: “From December 10, people under 16 will no longer have access to social media accounts. It’s part of a new law to keep under-16s safer online.”

The law, passed in November 2024, raises the minimum age for social media use from 13 to 16, aiming to protect teenagers from misinformation, cyberbullying, and negative body image influences.

The initiative has drawn international attention, with other governments watching closely as Australia prepares to enforce the ban. However, social media companies have voiced concerns. During a parliamentary hearing on Monday, YouTube warned that the policy could have “unintended consequences” and be “extremely difficult” to enforce, hinting at potential legal action.

Wells said she would meet with representatives from Meta, TikTok, and Snapchat this week to reaffirm the government’s expectations. “I am confident they understand their obligations under Australian law and will deliver upon them,” she said.

