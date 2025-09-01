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Teen Social Media Ban
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Australian content creators are reporting sharp drops in followers and engagement after the country’s new social media ban for under-16s took effect, posing risks to income and forcing adjustments to content strategies.11 Dec 2025-11:10
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YouTube star Jordan Barclay, who built a $50 million gaming content empire with 23 million subscribers, is considering leaving Australia after the government introduced a world-first social media ban for children under 16, set to take effect on December 10.24 Nov 2025-13:49
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Australia’s eSafety Commissioner has added Amazon-owned livestreaming platform Twitch to the country’s upcoming ban on social media use for people aged 16 and under. The rules come into effect on December 10, making Australia the first country in the world to implement such a restriction.21 Nov 2025-09:59
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Australia has unveiled a new multimillion-dollar advertising campaign framing its world-first social media ban for teenagers as a move made “for the good of our kids,” ahead of the law’s implementation in December.14 Oct 2025-11:28
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The Australian government has added YouTube to its world-first ban on social media use by teenagers, reversing an earlier decision to exempt the platform. The expanded ban, set to take effect in December, will prevent anyone under 16 from having a YouTube account.30 Jul 2025-12:34
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