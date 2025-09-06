Yandex metrika counter

Australia offers $1 million bounty for suspect in police killings

  • World
  • Share
Australia offers $1 million bounty for suspect in police killings
Photo: AP

Australian authorities have announced a reward of 1 million Australian dollars ($650,000) for information leading to the capture of Dezi Freeman, who is accused of killing two police officers and injuring another.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      