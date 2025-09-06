Australia offers $1 million bounty for suspect in police killings
Photo: AP
Australian authorities have announced a reward of 1 million Australian dollars ($650,000) for information leading to the capture of Dezi Freeman, who is accused of killing two police officers and injuring another.
